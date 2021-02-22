Don’t neglect your heart through the pandemic

Some have stopped taking their medication and going to regular check-ups, but doctors say this is a terrible idea

(WYTV) – This month, we’re reminded to care for our hearts but a Cleveland Clinic survey found many Americans are much more worried about COVID-19.

The results show one in three has stopped taking heart medication and 65% have put off check-ups or screenings, afraid they might catch the virus.

“This is not a good idea because the blood pressure, cholesterol can go up and if you ever contract COVID, these kinds of situations can make the outcomes even worse rather than better,” Dr. Samir Kapadia said. “So filling medications, taking medications regularly, having proper levels to check if the medications are working or not, all these are very crucial steps.”

Some admitted they’ve gained weight during the pandemic, with one in four gaining more than 20 pounds.

However, around 30% say they’re exercising more and eating a healthier diet.

Eighty-five percent of Americans say they’re afraid of picking up the virus at the doctor’s office or hospital, but these places are taking every precaution to keep patients safe.