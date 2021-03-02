Don’t let coronavirus fears keep you from medical care, routine screenings, doctors say

If you postpone your routine screenings, you can miss certain cancers and certain diseases

(WYTV) – We have more and more surveys these days that show more and more people putting off medical care — routine stuff — because they’re afraid of catching the coronavirus.

Don’t do that.

If you postpone your routine screenings, you can miss certain cancers and certain diseases.

Our doctors’ offices and clinics are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe from COVID-19, so there’s no need to fear a trip to the doctor or hospital.

“You need a trusted primary care provider to talk to them about your concerns, whether they are mental health needs or whether they’re changes in your family history, or anything that’s come up as a result of this past year or two,” said Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic.

The benefits of checkups and screenings will far outweigh any potential risk of contracting coronavirus. You absolutely want to stay on top of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, not to mention a mammogram or colonoscopy.

And cancer screening tests are especially important to keep on your calendar. They give you the best chance to catch cancer early, when it’s most treatable.