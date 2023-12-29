(WYTV) — Are you ready to chase away evil spirits in the New Year? Some traditions can be a little creepy — they make New Year’s Eve sound more like Halloween.

Use bread to scare away spirits that want to harm you. The Irish would bang loaves of bread against doors and walls just before midnight to ward off any angry phantoms around and chase away bad luck.

Another old Irish custom: set a place at the dinner table for lost loved ones from the year gone by. Leave the door unlocked so they can pass through and take their seat.

Another superstition, this is American folklore: don’t wash clothes on New Year’s Day. If you clean clothes on Jan. 1, you may wash away a member of your family in the coming year — meaning someone will die. Not to mention sending a year of good fortune down the drain.

Don’t throw anything out until Jan. 2. Getting rid of something, anything, on Jan. 1 means a steady stream of people and things will leave you in the year to come.

In Ecuador, people burn effigies to get rid of the year’s bad vibrations.

Make noise on New Year’s Eve and open all the doors and windows. That way, at least in the Philippines, you chase out the black magic.

If you’re in Japan, dress up like a demon to make sure the next harvest is plentiful and go door to door to frighten lazy people.