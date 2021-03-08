Don’t delay getting regular colorectal cancer screenings

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States

(WYTV) – It’s Colon Cancer Awareness Month. When the pandemic began, your doctor might have postponed your colonoscopy for a short time to help conserve equipment and supplies. Now time’s up.

These life-saving cancer screenings have been back for a while now.

Cancer specialists remind us it’s vital to get routine colonoscopies back on track.

“It’s critically important that we continue with that health maintenance because it is something we can stop in its tracks. Lower those numbers of those high rates of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Dr. Scott Steele, of the Cleveland Clinic.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Doctors fear delays in screening and diagnosis may lead to more advanced-stage cancers and unwelcome outcomes.

Colorectal cancer can be prevented when doctors find precancerous polyps and remove them — that’s why screening is so important.

There are at-home options available, too.

The American Cancer Society recommends adults at average risk for colorectal cancer be screened at age 45. Adults at higher risk should be screened earlier.