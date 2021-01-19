Dolly Parton waits until mid-January to take down Christmas decor — here’s why

She puts her decorations up on Thanksgiving and doesn't take them down until January 19

(WYTV) – So you haven’t taken down your Christmas lights yet? That’s OK, neither has Dolly Parton. She’s doing that Wednesday and here’s why.

Dolly Rebecca Parton is a national treasure. She’s donating 100 million books to kids and helping pay for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

But Dolly leaves her Christmas decorations up well into the new year. She puts her decorations up on Thanksgiving and doesn’t take them down until after her birthday — today, January 19.

Dolly Parton has a lot to celebrate this year. She’s 75 years old and planning to tour 15 international stadiums in 2021 to mark the occasion.

She also has a new book out called “Dolly Parton, Songteller” and is looking forward to doing a Broadway show.

Dolly isn’t alone when it comes to making a tradition of leaving Christmas decorations up. Queen Elizabeth II waits until February to take down the holiday decor at Sandringham House, where she spends the holidays. This way, she honors the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6.