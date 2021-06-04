Dogs developed certain muscles to melt our hearts

(WYTV) – Wolves, we would agree, don’t make good pets. But why do dogs?

Wolves are pack animals that hunt their prey and are fully capable of taking down animals much larger than themselves.

But dogs were once wolves — a direct descendent of the gray wolf, Canis lupus. Dogs, as we know them, are domesticated wolves.

Over a very short period of evolutionary time, 100,000 years, dogs evolved into great and loyal pets.

Compared to wolves, they’re smaller with shorter muzzles and smaller teeth. They’re not likely to attack your livestock, your other pets or your children.

But dogs grew some special muscles that their wolf ancestors didn’t have — eyebrow muscles. With these muscles, they can make puppy dog eyes.

In a dog, the movement makes the eyes look larger and the face more babyish. Humans can do the same thing.

Dogs didn’t develop their eyebrow muscles to make them better hunters or to flee predators — they developed them so we would think they’re cute and take them home. Dog faces evolved from wolf faces to get us to love them.

One more fact about humans — we have something called the eyebrow flash when we see someone we want to approach. The other person responds and we have social contact.