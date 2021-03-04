Does vitamin C speed up your COVID-19 recovery?

The Journal of the American Medical Association reported on a study of 200 people fighting mild to moderate coronavirus at home

(WYTV) – If you catch the coronavirus, you may have heard that taking vitamin C and zinc will help speed your recovery. Should you bother?

The Journal of the American Medical Association reported on a study of 200 people fighting mild to moderate coronavirus at home.

The researchers wanted to see if a cocktail of vitamin C and zinc, or the individual supplements alone, had any impact on reducing the severity or duration of a COVID-19 infection.

“In this randomized control trial, which is the purest form of science out there, what we were able to show is that zinc, or vitamin C, or the combination of the two, did not reduce disease severity in outpatients that are affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Milind Desai from the Cleveland Clinic.

Those in the study actually took much higher doses of the supplements than you’d get over the counter but with no effect.

Instead, stay hydrated, get plenty of rest and use over-the-counter medicines to help ease your fever, headache and cough.