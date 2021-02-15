Does fish oil actually improve heart health?

(WYTV) – Do you take a fish oil capsule for the health of your heart? Maybe a strong, prescription-strength fish oil supplement.

The American Heart Association is out with the results of a large international study on whether fish oil does anything for our hearts, no matter how strong the pill.

Dr. Steve Nissen, with the Cleveland Clinic, led the research team.

“A very high dose of a very powerful fish oil, a very effective fish oil, didn’t produce any reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke or death. That was the really important finding from the trial. Fish oil simply doesn’t produce a cardiovascular benefit,” Nissen said.

The researchers looked at data from more than 13,000 people around the world to reach that conclusion.

In fact, those taking strong fish oil pills were more likely to develop an irregular heartbeat.

It’s important to talk to your doctor before starting or stopping any medication, including over-the-counter supplements.