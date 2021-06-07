Doctors urging public that one shot of Pfizer, Moderna isn’t enough

 (WYTV) – Doctors are urging anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get it done, and here’s another reason why.

The Cleveland Clinic has been looking at the numbers. Most people in the hospital for COVID-19 were there because they had not finished their shots. They had one Pfizer inoculation or one Moderna and decided that was enough.

“From January 1 to around mid-April, we’ve had around 4,300 admissions to the hospital with COVID. Of those, 99% of those patients were not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Eduardo Mireles from the Cleveland Clinic.

The Clinic researchers also looked at at hospital employees and found a similar trend.

In the four months after the vaccines became available, 99.7% of infections in this group occurred among those who were unvaccinated.

The vaccines are very close to 100% effective.

You would think hospital employees, of all people, would want to be vaccinated, but not all were and they found themselves suddenly patients.

