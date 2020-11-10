Doctors urging patients to resume regular cancer screenings

Screening mammography has been incredibly successful because the experts can find cancers when they're small and treatable

(WYTV) – The coronavrius pandemic has kept many of us from routine checkups, and some health centers and hospitals did suspend screenings earlier this year to concentrate on the virus.

So, with fewer screenings such as mammograms, we’re finding fewer breast cancers. Doctors say they want their patients to know it’s safe and important to resume their regular cancer screenings.

“The biggest risk of skipping cancer screening is that cancer has more time to grow and potentially progress to a more advanced stage,” said radiologist Katie Hunt, M.D. from the Mayo Clinic.

Screening mammography has been incredibly successful because the experts can find cancers when they’re small and treatable. Doctors tell their patients don’t miss that window of opportunity.

Many doctors will tell women to start yearly screening mammograms at age 40. It should give them the best chance for finding trouble.

The Journal of the American Medical Association tells us we have seen a nearly 50% drop in new diagnoses of breast cancer, but only because of a drop-off in screening. Patients should get back to their schedule, no matter what cancer it is.