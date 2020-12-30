Doctors say it’s unlikely to catch COVID-19 from delivery boxes

The coronavirus seems to be able to live on surfaces, but there's very little documented evidence we catch it that way

(WYTV) – Holiday packages have been delivered. Maybe you’ve got some cardboard boxes left to toss out. You’ve been touching them. Is that a danger?

Could any holiday package have brought the coronavirus into your home along with the gift?

Don’t worry. Doctors say it’s not likely you’ll catch COVID-19 from a delivery box.

“At most, cardboard can have the virus on it for about 24 hours, so the time that it’s gone through all of the processing, it’s really unlikely that the cardboard box is going to have any virus on it,” said Dr. Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic.

It really spreads through respiratory droplets in the air when people talk, cough or sneeze.

Touching packages that came through the mail is a very low risk.

If you’re concerned, the easiest thing to do is open up the cardboard box, wash your hands, take out the contents, get rid of the cardboard box and sanitize your hands again.