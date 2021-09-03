Doctor’s advice on stopping spread of variants like delta

We know now that most of the new coronavirus cases we’re seeing today are this delta strain, something like 93%. It’s highly contagious.

The virologists who study these things say it’s hard to tell if this new variant will morph into something even newer. At least we know how to deal with it.

“It’s a respiratory virus like the flu, or the common cold, or the original variant of SARS-COV-2, so it spreads through our respiratory secretions, person-to-person, so the same measures we’ve taken before to prevent respiratory illness will work here,” said Dr. Daniel Rhoads at the Cleveland Clinic

Let’s minimize the spread. Doctors say you can do that by getting vaccinated if you are not already. If you do contract COVID-19, your symptoms are likely to be much more mild, if you have any at all.

The vaccine can also help prevent future mutations from developing. For example, in South America, we’re seeing something called the Lambda variant. Visit the World Health Organization website and you’ll find whole list of them.