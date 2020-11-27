Doctor says best way to bolster your immune system is through healthy habits

It's best, of course, to prevent illness in the first place so your body doesn't ever need to fight it off

(WYTV) – It’s always a good idea to do what you can to stay healthy during cold and flu season, especially now with COVID-19 around.

Do what you can to reduce stress. Stress weakens your immune system.

If you’re wondering about taking extra vitamins and supplements, doctors say the evidence isn’t clear yet.

Dr. Donald Ford, with the Cleveland Clinic, says the best advice is adopting a healthy lifestyle. That’s a natural way to boost your immune system.

“The most important thing is to maintain your own health as much as you can and whether you’ve got medical conditions that need treatment, make sure that you’re taking your medicines as prescribed by your doctor. Make sure that you’re eating well, make sure — above all — that you’re getting plenty of rest.”

Good sleep habits will benefit your immune system. People who don’t get enough sleep are often more likely to get sick.

Adults should get seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Wash your hands, wear a mask and keep your distance.