(WYTV) – You’ve seen dust bunnies hiding under furniture, around floorboards. They’re furry, which is one reason we call them dust bunnies and because they multiply rapidly.

Dust bunnies are exactly what they sound like: balls of dust that static electricity binds together. If static charges build up, dust bunnies can become attracted to each other, and you have a “super” dust bunny.

Dust is the tiny particles of dirt in your home combining with plant pollen, animal hair, human hair, dead skin, clothing fibers and anything else floating around and that static electricity gets to work on it.

Dust bunnies can find their way into or around your electronics, they can clog vents and cause overheating. And they’re the perfect source of food for dust mites. One gram of a dust bunny can hold 200 mites.

And they can trigger asthma and other respiratory problems. So dust and vaccum, that’s your only hope.

The Germans call them “staubmaus” or dust mouse in Norway they’re “hybelkanin” or bed rabbits.

Here in America, people in the northeast refer to them as dust kitties, in the south as house moss and in Pennsylvania as woolies.

The Wall Street Journal collected 174 names for dust bunnies including bunny tails, frog hair, cussywop, woofinpoofs and my favorite, ghost manure.