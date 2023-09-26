(WYTV)- You’ve seen it on women and men: a hairline that comes to a small v-shape or peak at the top and middle of the forehead, a widow’s peak.

How did it get that name?

We can trace the name to 18th-century England, where women saw this hairline as a bad omen: if you had it, you would suffer early widowhood.

Tradition was that when a husband died, his widow would wear a black triangular hat or hood with the point falling in the middle of the forehead, a sign to everyone that she was in mourning.

So a child born with this was clearly on her way to widowhood before she knew it.

In television and movies, the widow’s peak tends to point to a “bad guy” feature. Dracula and the Joker both have a widow’s peak.

But, look at actors in “good guy” roles, such as Marilyn Monroe, Keanu Reeves and Vanessa Williams, all with prominent widow’s peaks. It’s just a physical characteristic you inherit.

And Marilyn Monroe was never a widow.