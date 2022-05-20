(WYTV) – Here’s a suggestion to beat the lines the next time you visit a theme park. When you walk in, turn left.

You’ll avoid the longest lines because most people tend to instinctively walk to the right when they walk into the park.

If you go left, you’ll be walking against the grain and against the way the the amusement park designers want you to walk.

But why do we tend to walk to the right?

Runners move to the left on athletic tracks. Horse races, car races, baseball players running the bases, and even the chariot races in ancient Rome raced left as well.

But psychologists say for everyone else, we want to follow our dominant hands. Lefties prefer the left side, and righties like the right, and most of us are right-handed.

The side of the road on which we drive affects the way we walk on the sidewalk and into stores. We turn right.

Shoppers in Great Britain, Australia and Japan, where people drive on the left side of the road, tend to turn left when walking through a store.

One store in Philadelphia tried to funnel shoppers to the left when they walked in, but they fought that.

Instead of turning left, shoppers would step around pallets and displays that blocked their path to the right, determined to go that way.