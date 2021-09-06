Disgusting jelly bean flavors

Jelly Belly’s BeanBoozled collection is out with two new flavors…it lumps traditional jelly bean flavors such as peach and juicy pear mixed in with barf and boogers.

Are you adventurous? Then maybe you’ll want to try chewing a jelly bean that tastes just like mom’s liver and onions!

Or how about an old bandage? What does an old bandage taste like were you to chew on one?

Just rip one off that cut on your finger and try!

Or just eat the jelly bean.

The jelly beans come disguised. The mottled red jelly beans either taste like an old bandage or sweet pomegranate.

The dark brown ones taste like liver and onions or cappuccino.

So, it’s like a twisted, Russian roulette style game where players have to eat the beans to see which flavors they get.

The brand still offers such winning tastes as dead fish, dirty dish water, toothpaste and the always popular and hilarious rotten eggs…and all safe to eat.

The company uses special technology that analyzes the chemicals in these odors and can reproduce them.

Here are more wacky flavors the candy company has treated us to over the years.

Draft beer, champagne, tabasco, baby wipes, ear wax, egg nog, bacon, buttered popcorn and chocolate pudding.

All available in fine stores and online.