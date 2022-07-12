(WYTV)- You’ll find a lot of gunk in and around your body, let’s explain.

Earwax is made up of hair, dead skin, oil and sweat that cleans and lubricates your ear canal. It flakes and falls out as you chew and talk.

Pimples hold puss made of oil and bacteria, if you pop them, they can contaminate the surrounding pores, then you have more pimples. Beneath your nails, you’ll hiding keratin, that’s a protein your nail is made of, plus skin cells, personal care products and dirt, and occasionally raw food.

Your eyes contain mucus, skin cells, oil and dust, blinking flushes out the crud, when you sleep, there’s no flushing going on so your eyes get crusty overnight.

The mucus in your sinuses is made of water, dead white blood cells, salts and proteins…it traps bacteria that enter the nose. Your belly button lint is made up of clothing fabric, dead skin, dust, sweat and fat, hair spirals around your belly button, driving this debris inward.

And finally, blisters: the clear fluid or serum in the blister protects the irritated tissue as it heals beneath it. White or yellow fluid could mean the blister is infected.