(WYTV)- We mine salt all over the world, it either comes from underground or evaporated from the sea or a salt lake.

The most common is table salt and it’s also the most processed. It comes from mines and the manufacturers turn it into fine grains and add iodine, our bodies don’t make iodine and we need it for our thyroid gland to work.

Some food lovers prefer kosher salt. Kosher salt has no additives and it’s coarser than table salt.

The salt from mines can come in different colors and flavors.

Himalayan pink salt comes from the second-largest salt mine in the world, Pakistan. Alexander the Great discovered it 300 years before Christ.

The pink color comes from traces of rust in the salt. Then there’s sea salt.

What you buy in the grocery store is evaporated artificially, the more expensive kind, naturally.

As far as cooking goes, very fine grains will ‘melt’ into a dish while crunchy, coarse grains will add texture to the dish, think of the salt on the side of a hard pretzel. A chef will use fine salt while cooking, the larger grain just before serving.

That’s called “finishing salt.”

And you can even try smoked salt, that’s heated, dark sea salt. Toss it on a vegetarian dish to make the food taste flame grilled.