(WYTV) – Ever watch a chef sprinkle salt or some other spice on food from a distance — say, a foot or so above the food? It looks fancy but they do it for a reason other than impressing an audience.

A foot or so above the cooking surface will do it. You can use your fingers or a measuring scoop.

As you add the seasonings from above, they spread over the dish and cover the food more evenly than if you just dropped a scoop in the middle. You don’t have to stir the dish as much to spread the seasonings, so delicate meats and veggies stay intact in the pan.

The website Cook’s Illustrated tried sprinkling ground black pepper on chicken breasts from 4 inches, 8 inches and 12 inches away. The 12-inch test most evenly seasoned the food by far.

What’s the difference between herbs and spices? Although both come from plants, they don’t all come from the same parts of plants.

Herbs are the leaves of a plant — parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, etc. A spice is any seasoning harvested from any other part of the plant, including the roots, bark, seeds, bulbs or buds.