This comes to us from the website Mental Floss…when do you say, the oldest, and when do you say the eldest?

We say he’s the oldest person alive and not the eldest person alive…so there must be a difference with these adjectives. There is.

Merriam-Webster tells us that eldest and elder can only refer to people. You can have a very old book or some antique but it can’t be the eldest in your collection, only the oldest. But you could have an older brother who is the eldest sibling.

It doesn’t have to refer to age, either.

You can have someone join your club who is 80, he’s the oldest person in the group, but the 30-year-old who’s been in the group longer than anyone else is the eldest of the group. One more tip: you can use elder as a noun, but not older.

You should respect your elders, but you don’t respect your olders.