(WYTV)- Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills continues to improve after his heart emergency, and what kind of emergency was it?

At first we heard he had a heart attack right there on the field. Then it was a cardiac arrest. Those are not the same thing.

Think of a heart attack as a circulation problem, while a cardiac arrest is an electrical problem.

Damar had a cardiac arrest. In this case, the heart’s electrical system just stops…and the heart stops beating right along with it.

A blunt impact to the chest can do that and death may be only minutes away. A heart damaged in a past heart attack might bring it on or drug use. Most cardiac arrests happen in the home.

An Automated External Defibrillator can shock the heart and restores its normal rhythm. What Is a Heart Attack?

That’s a problem in the circulatory system that has built up over time.

Your arteries might have hardened, your heart has to work harder to pump blood, you feel pain and nausea, a doctor has to clear that artery or your heart muscle could be damaged, sometimes beyond repair and, of course, it could be fatal, too.