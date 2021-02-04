Dietitians lay out revised framework for healthy eating

There are some new guidelines for added sugars, saturated fat, salt and alcohol

(WYTV) – Have you been wondering what food is bad for you and how much? The new dietary guidelines may help.

Dietitians say they can give us a framework for healthy eating.

“They’re kind of a big deal in the sense that they help to set the structure for things like food stamps, and school lunch programs and things like that. They’re also meant to give just some general guidance to Americans on what we should look at with our diet,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.

Here’s what’s new — limit the added sugars to less than 10% of your total calories for the day. Nutritional labels now include information on added sugars.

Saturated fat should also be less than 10% and you should stay under 2,300 milligrams of salt per day.

Men should have no more than two alcoholic drinks per day, while women should only have one.