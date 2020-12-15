Diabetics’ increased risk of more serious COVID-19 complications

Those with diabetes have a greater risk of experiencing more serious effects of the virus

(WYTV) – More than 30 million people in this country have diabetes. Doctors want to make sure those who have it don’t catch the coronavirus, which will only make things worse.

We don’t know if those with diabetes are necessarily at a greater risk for contracting the virus, but uncontrolled diabetes can weaken the immune system and may lead to complications and a tougher recovery.

“It has been shown, too, that maybe patients with diabetes may have kidney issues and also lung issues, and it just continues to compound their risk for COVID-19 and worse outcomes,” said Dr. Cecilia Lansang, with the Cleveland Clinic.

It all depends on how well people manage their diabetes and if they have any other underlying health issues.

There’s also the usual advice — people with diabetes should wear a mask, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing and work from home if possible.

Now that we’re getting a vaccine for the virus, those with diabetes should consider getting it since they are more vulnerable.