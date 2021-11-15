Diabetes screening needs to begin sooner

(WYTV) – This is Diabetes Awareness Month, and more than 34 million Americans have it. We want to talk about new recommendations for screening.

Doctors used to tell their patients to start looking for diabetes around age 40. Now, the government recommends lowering that age to 35 for certain patients, including those who are overweight, especially those who are obese.

“We’re seeing diabetes in a much greater incidence in our youth. It’s extremely important to diagnose early so we can improve these health outcomes and prevent people from having complications from diabetes,” said Dr. Mary Vouyioukis Kellis.

If left untreated, diabetes can lead to blindness. It can affect your kidneys, damage nerves and do so much more. It’s best to diagnose and treat it sooner than later. Otherwise, some of the damage, such as to the nerves, can be irreversible.

Diabetes screening is done with a blood test.