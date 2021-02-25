Deciding on a diet to shed those pandemic pounds

One recent survey found nearly half of Americans say they've gained weight during the pandemic

(WYTV) – You’re staying home, keeping away from the nasty coronavirus and maybe getting bored — so you’re eating, and eating and eating.

If that's you, maybe you're thinking it's time to diet.

So how do you pick the right one?

“My patients say, ‘What diet should I be on, which is the best one?’ My answer is always the best diet for you is one you can stay on long-term. One that has the most sustainability and one that you’re happy on. If you’re on a diet and it’s nothing but deprivation and you’re miserable, that’s not the right one for you and chances are, you won’t keep the weight off,” said registered dietician Kristin Kirkpatrick.

Diets are not one-size-fits-all. Pick one that’s easy for you to follow and keep.

The Mediterranean diet, the Dash diet, the Whole Foods diet, the low-carb diet…

If you’re having trouble deciding which diet is right for you, talk to your doctor or get in touch with a dietician.