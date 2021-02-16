Debunking common myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

Many people still have questions about the coronavirus vaccine, especially with rumors going around

For example, some think the vaccine may give them the virus — that’s a myth.

The vaccine does not contain the live virus. You won’t get infected with COVID-19 when you get the shot.

Another belief is you don’t need the vaccine if you’ve already gotten COVID-19 in the past, but that’s not the case.

“When an infection is novel, we don’t know how long your immunity lasts,” Dr. Tosin Goje said. “So immunity, whether it’s natural or from a vaccine, will wane over time. So even though you had an infection, you still need, almost, a booster.”

Some people also think the vaccine will somehow alter your DNA. No, it won’t.

The vaccine is not digging itself into your DNA, it’s not changing who you are.

Even after receiving a vaccine, we should continue to wear masks, social distance and wash our hands. Vaccines are a step toward ending the pandemic, but it will likely be months before we reach the point where disease is no longer likely to spread.