Daybreak on Location: Ivory & Burch

Christina was live in Boardman to help viewers find their last minute gifts for Christmas

BARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With only seven shopping days left before Christmas, Ivory & Burch in Boardman is the perfect place to check off those last minute items.

They’ve got everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for teachers to anyone else in your family.

Ivory & Burch also have comfy sweatshirts and jewelry.

Right now, their Christmas decor is 30 percent off this week, but no matter how big or small your budget, you can find something at Ivory & Burch.

The store even has the perfect gifts for those gift exchanges, such as blankets, candles as well as anything else for the home.

Ivory & Burch is also hosting a Men’s Night Out Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. They will have Birdfish Beer and pizza. The store will also help attendees with shopping and gift wrapping.

Another deal the store is doing is the 12 Days of Birchmas.

There is a different deal every day leading up to Christmas. Tuesday’s deal is on their faux fur accessories.

Ivory & Burch open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but this week they’ll be open later for those last minute shoppers.

Ivory & Burch is located on 7631 Market Street in Boardman.