Daybreak Nation on Loction: Chuck’s Greenhouse

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Farmers are saying you can start planting flowers after Memorial Day, so what can you get from the greenhouse?

Chuck’s Greenhouse has everything you’ll need from the dirt to the flowers to the pottery and they teach you how to maintain them!

They are selling out fast but they still have plenty of vegetables, herbs and flower baskets to spruce up your yard.

And they have tons of space so everyone can maintain social distancing while shopping.

Chuck’s Greenhouse 2501 S Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson.