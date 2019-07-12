Daybreak Nation on Location: YSU Summer Festival of the Arts

Christina was at the campus Friday to preview the Summer Festival of the Arts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dancing, music, art, food and more will be coming to Youngstown State University and Youngstown this weekend.

Christina was at the campus Friday to preview the Summer Festival of the Arts.

This is the 21st year of that festival.

It is free to attend and will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to YSU’s website.

The Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival and the St. Nick’s Greek Festival will also be in the city over the weekend.

Norman Brown will take the stage at 6 p.m. for the Wine and Jazz Festival, and there will be wine for sale.

Tickets are $10, and parking is available at the Covelli Centre.