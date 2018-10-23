Daybreak

Daybreak Nation on Location: YSU's The Addams Family performace

Christina was live at Youngstown State to look behind the scenes

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 09:57 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

Daybreak Nation on Location: YSU's The Addams Family performace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Guests can come to the Ford Theater on Youngstown State University's campus to see The Addams Family this weekend.

The theater is located inside Bliss Hall.

The cast has been in rehearsals for about six to seven weeks.

The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. There is also a showing on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.


Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center