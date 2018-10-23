Daybreak Nation on Location: YSU's The Addams Family performace
Christina was live at Youngstown State to look behind the scenes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Guests can come to the Ford Theater on Youngstown State University's campus to see The Addams Family this weekend.
The theater is located inside Bliss Hall.
The cast has been in rehearsals for about six to seven weeks.
The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. There is also a showing on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.
