Daybreak Nation on Location: Youngstown Swims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three children die every day from drowning, and African-American children drown in swimming pools at a rate seven times that of Caucasians.

The Youngstown Swims initiative hopes to tackle that problem. It’s made possible by the support and generosity of the community.

The Davis Family YMCA is offering free swim lessons for every second grader in Youngstown City Schools. There will be free swim lessons at the Northside Pool for children in the Youngstown City Summer Camps and kids residing in the city.

Financial Assistance and a reduced rate for swim lessons are available for families who cannot afford the full rate.

The Davis Family YMCA is located at 45 McClurg Rd. in Youngstown.