BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Youngstown Nutrition is a smoothie and juice bar selling healthy shakes, fat burning tea, and energizing coffee.

Daybreak Nation on Location:... They offer tons of flavors and energy boosters, plus all of their shakes are under 250 calories. Daybreak Nation on Location:... Youngstown Nutrition just opened last week, and they're located at 345 Boardman Canfield Rd. in Boardman.

Daybreak Nation on Location:...