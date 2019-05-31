Daybreak

Daybreak Nation on Location: Youngstown Nutrition

Christina is live to check out what's new at a smoothie shop

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 09:07 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 09:07 AM EDT

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Youngstown Nutrition is a smoothie and juice bar selling healthy shakes, fat burning tea, and energizing coffee.

They offer tons of flavors and energy boosters, plus all of their shakes are under 250 calories. Youngstown Nutrition just opened last week, and they're located at 345 Boardman Canfield Rd. in Boardman. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss