Daybreak Nation on Location: Youngstown Nutrition
Christina is live to check out what's new at a smoothie shop
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Youngstown Nutrition is a smoothie and juice bar selling healthy shakes, fat burning tea, and energizing coffee.
They offer tons of flavors and energy boosters, plus all of their shakes are under 250 calories. Youngstown Nutrition just opened last week, and they're located at 345 Boardman Canfield Rd. in Boardman.
