YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Season Three of the Youngstown Flea Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Daybreak Nation on Location:... The Youngstown Flea hosts a "Market For Makers" once per month right in the heart of the Downtown Youngstown area. Daybreak Nation on Location:... This market is dedicated to local/regional vendors of hand-made, antique and re-purposed wood/metal/furniture, vintage clothing, and collectibles. Daybreak Nation on Location:... There are only two fleas left for the year after Saturday's.