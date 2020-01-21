Daybreak Nation on Location: Youngstown Clothing Co. raises funds for new Rescue Mission

The funds will help build the new mission because the current facility is falling apart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A store in the Southern Park Mall is giving back to local charities.

Youngstown Clothing Co. features hometown pride clothing, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more.

It’s newest design features Schwebel’s, and a portion of the proceeds go to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The funds will help build the new mission because the current facility is falling apart.

“Asbestos issues with the current facility, multiple stories with the current facility. We can’t serve someone who has a disability. With the new facility, a one-story facility, we will be able to bring in folks who are maybe in a wheelchair,” said John Muckridge from the Rescue Mission.

The new mission should be completed by this time next year.