Daybreak Nation on Location: You Me Oui

You Me Oui offers coffee, pastries and sandwiches as well as clothing and accessories

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new locally-owned business open in the Creekside Plaza in Boardman.

You Me Oui offers coffee, pastries and sandwiches. There is also a selection of clothing and accessories to choose from.

When you walk through the doors of the cafe shop, business owner Erin Burke said you will get a European feel.

“We brought a little bit of a Persian vibe in here, where we have a cafe and a hybrid of retail as well,” Burke said.

You Me Oui is located next to Burke Decor on Boardman-Canfield Road. The cafe shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.