Daybreak Nation on Location: Washing Well Laundry

Rainbow International Restoration employees are suiting up and disinfecting the business

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Washing Well Laundry is taking extra steps to make sure they’re keeping their customers an employees safe.

Employees of Rainbow International Restoration are suiting up and disinfecting the business before customers come in every day.

They’re practicing and encouraging social distancing, pre-cleaning, deep cleaning and cold fogging the entire building.

If you’re looking for a deep cleaning service for your own home, you can reach out to Paul and his team at (330) 599-4488.

Washing Well Laundry is located at 1719 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown.