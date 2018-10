Daybreak Nation on Location: Walking through a Youngstown cemetery Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Want to get into the Halloween spirit? Try something spooky -- a history tour through a cemetery.

Christina was live in Youngstown to learn more about who's lying six feet under.

The Oak Hill Cemetery will have tours on Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

The cemetery is located at 344 Oak Hill Ave.

Daybreak Nation on Location: Walking...

Daybreak Nation on Location: Walking...