Christina was live to learn more about WaHaKa Taco and Tequila Bar -- a food truck that will soon be a restaurant in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WaHaKa Taco & Tequila Bar by Mark Canzonetta is coming to downtown Youngstown soon!

The WaHaKa Taco and Tequila Bar food truck can be found at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre for the rest of the summer.

Canzonetta, who also owns Bistro 1907 downtown, plans on converting the food truck to a restaurant in 2020.

WaHaKa serves everything from burritos to nachos to bowls.