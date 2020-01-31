Closings and delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Daybreak Nation on Location: Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns

Daybreak

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s tons of dirt scattering the Covelli Centre floor for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour this weekend.

If you’re heading to the show, be sure to bring a pair of earplugs and an extra jacket.

“We have big motors that have straight pipe exhaust, and it gets really loud and the fumes get pretty stout, so we have to keep the fans going for airflow and it gets a little cooler in here,” said monster truck driver Brandon Budd.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets prices start at $12.

Tickets are still available at the box office or online. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com