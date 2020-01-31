Daybreak Nation on Location: Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s tons of dirt scattering the Covelli Centre floor for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour this weekend.

If you’re heading to the show, be sure to bring a pair of earplugs and an extra jacket.

“We have big motors that have straight pipe exhaust, and it gets really loud and the fumes get pretty stout, so we have to keep the fans going for airflow and it gets a little cooler in here,” said monster truck driver Brandon Budd.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets prices start at $12.

Tickets are still available at the box office or online. For more information, visit their website.