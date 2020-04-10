Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force Thursday update
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Daybreak Nation on Location: Toss’d Bar and Grille

Daybreak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Ready for a treat Sunday, maybe Easter dinner at home? There is a restaurant in Mercer county with a great take home meal.

Toss’d Italian Bar and Grille is offering takeout individual and family meals for people this Easter.

With so many alone for the holiday due to COVID-19, this is a great option to have a home-cooked meal.

There is a variety of individual meals to choose from with various sides.

If multiple people will be dining, they are offering a family meal option that serves up to four people.

To order, you can call (724) 981-8677.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com