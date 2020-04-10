Daybreak Nation on Location: Toss’d Bar and Grille

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Ready for a treat Sunday, maybe Easter dinner at home? There is a restaurant in Mercer county with a great take home meal.

Toss’d Italian Bar and Grille is offering takeout individual and family meals for people this Easter.

With so many alone for the holiday due to COVID-19, this is a great option to have a home-cooked meal.

There is a variety of individual meals to choose from with various sides.

If multiple people will be dining, they are offering a family meal option that serves up to four people.

To order, you can call (724) 981-8677.