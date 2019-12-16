Daybreak Nation on Location: Thom Duma Fine Jewelers

Christina was live in Warren to help viewers find the perfect gift for that special someone

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re still tying to find a Christmas gift with plenty of sparkle, look no further than Thom Duma Fine Jewelers in downtown Warren.

The jewelry store offers a variety of sterling silver and diamond stocking-stuffers between $100 and $200.

There is also a wide selection of David Thurman jewelry, which mixes 18-karat gold and sterling silver at ranging prices.

If you don’t know what to look for, there are fashion experts in the store ready to help customers find the perfect gift.

Thom Duma Fine Jewelers is open Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.