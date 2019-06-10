Daybreak Nation on Location: The Tutoring Center Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Tutoring Center's classrooms feature an intense learning environment that combines "The Rotational Approach to Learning" and One-To-One Instruction.

Both methods were developed by Edward S. Thalheimer, Ph.D., founder of The Tutoring Center.

Their innovative system gives your child more One-To-One Instruction than a traditional classroom may allow.

The grand opening celebration is Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. You can meet their staff, get your face painted, enter to win prizes and enjoy some goodies from Branch Street Coffee Roasters, Antone's Kitchen and Baked with Love by Lauren.

You can contact The Tutoring Center at 330-330-8185.