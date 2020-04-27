Daybreak Nation on Location: The Simple Greek

Not only have they updated the decor and paint, they also added spacing stickers and protective barriers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Simple Greek in Boardman is back up and running and safety is their #1 priority.

Along with safety, they have added a donate option as you order at the Greek. If you would like to donate a bowl or pita you can add it to your receipt, it’s as simple as that!

Every Tuesday they will match the total donations and feed the Valley’s front line workers!

They have reduced their hours, staff and menu to keep consistent with CDC guidelines

Their new hours are Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Simple Greek is located at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.