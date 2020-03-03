Daybreak Nation on Location: The Mocha House opens downtown

This is the third location for the Mocha House

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new locally-owned restaurant to check out in downtown Youngstown opened last month.

This is the third location for the Mocha House, which features freshly brewed coffee, lattes and a variety of homemade breakfast and lunch dishes.

“A full bakery featuring pies, cheesecakes, New York-style cheesecakes to mention and cold and dry pastries,” said owner Kalli Georgalos.

You can find the Mocha House inside Eastern Gateway Community College, on the corner of East Boardman and South Champion Street.

For more information and a full menu, visit the Mocha House website.

