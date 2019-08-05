Daybreak Nation on Location: The Magic Paintbrush

Christina was live in Hubbard to learn how to make a blanket

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – You can visit The Magic Paint Brush for art classes, knitting classes, wood crafting and more.

They try to keep their projects as versatile as possible so everyone can enjoy the fun.

Painting classes are normally on Thursday, Friday and Saturday while the project days can moe around.

Classes are around three hours and you’re welcome to bring any food or drinks that you may want during the classes.

The upcoming blanket making classes are on Sept. 8 and Oct. 20, but space is limited so be sure to sign up soon.

The Magic Paintbrush is located at 205 North Main St. in Hubbard.