Daybreak Nation on Location: Texas Roadhouse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Staying at home and missing a terrific steak dinner, something really thick and juicy?

Texas Roadhouse is still open for carry out. The restaurant features fresh steaks to make at home, as well as a great deal that will feed your family.

They are offering a modified menu since going to take-out only after the governor’s Stay at Home order.

Two of the more popular family packs are the BBQ chicken and the four sirloin steaks.

Texas Roadhouse also has curbside service, so you don’t even need to get out of the car to pick up your food.

To place an order, you can call (330) 726-1100.