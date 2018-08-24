Daybreak Nation on Location: Taste of the Valley for Greg Cooper

This Saturday, a fundraiser will be held for Greg Cooper, Canfield's high school athletic director who has been diagnosed with a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The fundraiser will be Saturday from 5 - 9 p.m. at St. Michael's Family Life Center. Tickets are $20 per person.

There will be live music, Chinese auctions and basket raffles.