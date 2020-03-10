Daybreak Nation on Location: Taste of Liberty 2020

Christina was live in Liberty to learn more about this special event

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Liberty Leopard Alumni Association and the Sports Hall of Fame Committee will be sponsoring the inaugural Taste of Liberty event on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m.

Eleven Liberty eateries have already committed to the event, which will be held at the Liberty High School cafeteria.

All proceeds will be donated to the Liberty Schools Capital Campaign.

Tickets will go on sale in March, prior to March 28, 2020.

Tickets will be $20 each and on the day of the event, tickets will be sold at the door for $25 each.