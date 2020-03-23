Daybreak Nation on Location: Take home pizza kits

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Sitting home and dreaming about a hot, fresh pizza?

Brier Hill Pizza in Struthers has you covered.

The pizza shop was formerly located on 5th St. in Struthers, but they needed a bigger parking lot so Brier Hill Pizza can now be found at 161 Lowellville Rd.

All restaurants and bars closed down sit down dining options due to the coronavirus pandemic, but restaurants are still allowed to offer carryout options.

Brier Hill Pizza got creative and even started offering take home pizza kit, so parents can make pizzas with their kids.

Delivery and takeout are both available.

To order from Brier Hill Pizza, you can call 330-750-1997.